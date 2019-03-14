The US town of Fair Haven, Vermont, has elected a three-year-old goat as its honorary mayor.

Goat elected mayor of US town soils carpet at swearing-in ceremony

Lincoln the Nubian goat was sworn into office on Tuesday after a close-run campaign against 15 other pets, including a gerbil named Crystal, nominated by the town’s children.

Lincoln was dressed in a sash reading Mayor for the Tuesday ceremony at the Fair Haven town offices.

Town clerk Suzanne Dechame and the select board were present to deliver the oath of office.

Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500 people, does not have an actual mayor.

Town manager Joseph Gunter says the honorary pet mayor idea was conceived as a fundraiser for a playground, but it turned into a civics lesson for children.

On the way out of the offices, the honorary mayor defecated on the floor — leaving the police chief and others to clean up the mess.

