‘Glenn, are you OK?’ Video of Hoddle celebrating Tottenham winner goes viral
The former Spurs midfielder – who had a cardiac arrest in October – was celebrating wildly after the side’s dramatic late goal.
Nobody was more excited than Glenn Hoddle at Tottenham’s remarkable comeback victory which sent them into the Champions League final.
Hoddle, who spent more than a decade at Spurs as a player, was a studio guest for BT Sport alongside Rio Ferdinand as Spurs came from three goals down against Ajax to seal a semi-final victory with a stoppage-time winner.
Glenn, Are you ok...are you ok ❤😂 #Spurs #UCL #NoFilterUCL pic.twitter.com/28ue4xkECY— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 9, 2019
In videos of the pair, Ferdinand can be seen hitting Hoddle – who had a cardiac arrest in October – in the chest as they celebrate wildly alongside host Gary Lineker.
Gradually the pair start to express concern for the former England manager with Ferdinand repeatedly asking “are you OK?”, while Lineker suggests he should sit down.
😂🤣😂🤣@rioferdy5 and @GlennHoddle reacting to Tottenham's winner is everything 🙌— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019
Great limbs 👏 pic.twitter.com/YmZZ5UwrOy
Hoddle later referenced his health issues as he talked about the game, saying: “I’m so glad I’m still around to see this.”
And fans loved seeing Hoddle’s passion as he celebrated.
Can’t stop laughing at this. Glenn Hoddle looks like he’s falling off a ladder.. https://t.co/6uuUyoC6PN— Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) May 8, 2019
Was I the only one concerned fornGlenn Hoddle's health at this point? https://t.co/qyRHBqji3d— Danny (@DHWalcott) May 9, 2019
Happy for Glenn Hoddle 😢❤️⚽️👏👏👏 https://t.co/Vmds3zEvJl— Kelly (@inchhigh971) May 9, 2019
“I’m so glad that I’m still around to see that” — Glenn Hoddle with the quote of the night. Wonderful.— Richard Williams (@rwilliams1947) May 8, 2019
Tottenham will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 after the Reds also produced a remarkable comeback to beat Barcelona on Tuesday.
Press Association