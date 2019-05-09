Nobody was more excited than Glenn Hoddle at Tottenham ’s remarkable comeback victory which sent them into the Champions League final.

‘Glenn, are you OK?’ Video of Hoddle celebrating Tottenham winner goes viral

Hoddle, who spent more than a decade at Spurs as a player, was a studio guest for BT Sport alongside Rio Ferdinand as Spurs came from three goals down against Ajax to seal a semi-final victory with a stoppage-time winner.

In videos of the pair, Ferdinand can be seen hitting Hoddle – who had a cardiac arrest in October – in the chest as they celebrate wildly alongside host Gary Lineker.

Gradually the pair start to express concern for the former England manager with Ferdinand repeatedly asking “are you OK?”, while Lineker suggests he should sit down.

😂🤣😂🤣@rioferdy5 and @GlennHoddle reacting to Tottenham's winner is everything 🙌



Great limbs 👏 pic.twitter.com/YmZZ5UwrOy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019

Hoddle later referenced his health issues as he talked about the game, saying: “I’m so glad I’m still around to see this.”

And fans loved seeing Hoddle’s passion as he celebrated.

Can’t stop laughing at this. Glenn Hoddle looks like he’s falling off a ladder.. https://t.co/6uuUyoC6PN — Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) May 8, 2019

Was I the only one concerned fornGlenn Hoddle's health at this point? https://t.co/qyRHBqji3d — Danny (@DHWalcott) May 9, 2019

Happy for Glenn Hoddle 😢❤️⚽️👏👏👏 https://t.co/Vmds3zEvJl — Kelly (@inchhigh971) May 9, 2019

“I’m so glad that I’m still around to see that” — Glenn Hoddle with the quote of the night. Wonderful. — Richard Williams (@rwilliams1947) May 8, 2019

Tottenham will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 after the Reds also produced a remarkable comeback to beat Barcelona on Tuesday.

Press Association