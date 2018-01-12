News And Finally

Saturday 13 January 2018

Girl, 11, who dreams of becoming a Washington Post journalist gets the sweetest response

She has been a subscriber for the last two years.

Washington Post website (Fazon1/Getty Images)
Washington Post website (Fazon1/Getty Images)

By Press Association Reporters

An 11-year-old girl’s dreams of becoming a journalist got a huge boost from a major US media outlet, thanks to a tweet from a relative.

New York Times reporter Liam Stack tweeted to say that he found out his cousin’s daughter had secretly downloaded The Washington Post app and had been a “loyal reader” for the last two years.

According to Stack, she wants to study journalism and work for The Washington Post when she grows up.

His tweet was spotted by the little girl’s dream employer, which responded by telling Stack she had an “open invite” to spend the day with them.

They wrote: “We’re all very excited to work for her someday.”

The gesture seems to have made people’s day.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News