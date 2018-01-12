Girl, 11, who dreams of becoming a Washington Post journalist gets the sweetest response

New York Times reporter Liam Stack tweeted to say that he found out his cousin’s daughter had secretly downloaded The Washington Post app and had been a “loyal reader” for the last two years.

Today I learned that my cousin’s 11 year old daughter somehow downloaded The Washington Post app — without my cousin’s knowledge — at the age of 9 and has been a loyal reader for the last two years. — Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 11, 2018

According to Stack, she wants to study journalism and work for The Washington Post when she grows up.

(11 is about the age at which I started reading The Times international section cover-to-cover every day, side note.) — Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 11, 2018

His tweet was spotted by the little girl’s dream employer, which responded by telling Stack she had an “open invite” to spend the day with them.