Giant monkey amuses residents in Kent town

A monkey in Kent has been keeping residents and young children entertained during the lockdown.

The giant stuffed animal has been doing different tasks each day of lockdown in the town of Orpington — from camping and sunbathing, to saluting the WW2 heroes on VE day.

Resident Jon Henderson, 68, said: “We simply thought it might amuse the neighbours, and in particular our local children if he dressed up each day doing something different.

The monkey has so far completed a different task each day of lockdown. (Jon Henderson)

“Some days it takes us anything up to an hour when we take him in at dusk to get him prepared for the next day,

“But it seems to have been worth it as he has a faithful following and we have had people of all ages altering their exercise routes so they can check up on what monkey is doing.”

He has sat outside on Mr Henderson’s front-drive for all of the lockdown, apart from one day when it rained: “Then he had to sit in the window doing his dusting.”

The monkey even took part in the VE Day celebrations. (Jon Henderson)

The monkey first became part of the family in February 2018, on Mr Henderson’s wife’s birthday.

He said: “She has a twin sister so our two sons thought it would be a good surprise to buy each of them a monkey.

“So he originated in Costco Bristol and travelled with his brother all the way up to Derbyshire for the birthday surprise and then via North Wales back to Orpington where he lived quite quietly residing in a chair in our front room until this year.”

The monkey has even gone camping. (Jon Henderson)

Mr Henderson, a scout leader, said it was “fortunate” he had access to lots of scout equipment because the length of the lockdown means they are having to get quite inventive with what they do.

He said: “He has been camping, celebrated St George’s Day wearing his kilt, saluted our VE day heroes and on Monday he was rather upset because he can’t go and see his favourite football team, Crystal Palace.

“My wife and I enjoying creating Monkey’s antics as much as those who come to see him.”

PA Media