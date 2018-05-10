“If you’re distracted, you’re not driving.” That’s part of the underlying message of a social media campaign in the US to get motorists to be more aware behind the wheel – and not distracted by using their mobile phones, doing make-up or eating.

“If you’re distracted, you’re not driving.” That’s part of the underlying message of a social media campaign in the US to get motorists to be more aware behind the wheel – and not distracted by using their mobile phones, doing make-up or eating.

Get your head from up your app: The sassy social campaign aimed at US drivers

The hashtag #JustDrive features everything from gifs and stats to sassy overhead signs. It started being used during April’s national distracted driving awareness month but the tweets have just kept coming.

Everyone from police and highways agencies to driving organisations and insurance companies has been giving their take on road safety, with the Department of Transport and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) leading the original campaign. But can messages targetted at US motorists have any impact over here? You decide.

There should be no exceptions. Is drunk driving more dangerous than drugged driving? Is distracted driving more dangerous than drowsy driving? Is texting while driving more dangerous than aggressive driving? #JustDrive pic.twitter.com/ma3qeWx7Oq — WRAP.org (@WRAP_org) May 2, 2018 WRAP – the Washington Regional Alcohol Progam – is a partnership scheme determined to prevent drink-driving and underage drinking.

Heads up. Just a heads up: The Special Enforcement Section will be conducting distracted driving enforcement on I-696 west of I-75! Please make sure we don’t have to ask you why you have your head up your app! #justdrive #UDriveUTextUPay pic.twitter.com/kzj4Zj9ez5 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 11, 2018 A good play on words from Michigan State Police.

Cars arent’t the place for multi-tasking. Two Things Driving and Makeup #JUSTDRIVE pic.twitter.com/fF4X06GAm9 — Drive Safe HR (@Drive_Safe_HR) April 26, 2018 In the US, data from the NHTSA shows that at least 3,450 people died in accidents involving distracted drivers in 2016. Women and young drivers were more likely to be involved – which explains why much of the advice targets these groups.

Be a positive role model.

#JustDrive May is Global Youth Traffic Safety Month @NOYSnews @highwaysafetyDE @SADDnation pic.twitter.com/cjPHdjXdcD — SmartDrive 👩👨➕🚙➕📱=❌ (@SmartDriveUSA) May 8, 2018 Smart Drive, which focuses on keeping teen drivers safe, targeted parents with its messaging imploring them not to pass on bad habits – or to call or text when they knew their child would be driving.

What’s so important? Don’t let a text, call or next song selection ruin your weekend. #JustDrive pic.twitter.com/7oC5Wl7RPp — MDTA (@TheMDTA) May 5, 2018 Eye-catching gif use from Maryland Transportation Authority which explains that calls can wait.

The long and short of it. That text isn't worth a life. #justdrive pic.twitter.com/ocXZmWxEQG — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 28, 2018 To translate, Sport England says an American football pitch is between 104 and 109 metres. A regular football pitch (senior level) would be 100 metres. A long way to go without looking at the road.

What you can do, what you can’t. Driving is a privilege and shouldn't be taken for granted. #JustDrive #ItCanWait @ItCanWait pic.twitter.com/H7NOwVR92n — SAFE KTSRO (@SAFEks) April 30, 2018 Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office is impressed by multi-tasking – just not when driving. The May 4 tie-in.

#PrincessLeia would want you focus on getting home safely each and every time you get behind the wheel. Make it your mission to #ditchthedistractions and #JustDrive #MaytheFourthBeWithYou #StarWars #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/AT4msVDMnR — KDOT (@KDOTHQ) May 4, 2018 Staying in Kansas, this time the Department of Transport called upon Princess Leia to help pass on its message. If you’re going to drive, do it right. Stop the texts. Stop the wrecks. No text message is worth a life. #SaferOhio pic.twitter.com/WOAOBnUehf — Avon, OH Police (@AvonOHPolice) May 3, 2018 Police in Avon, Ohio challenged the definition of driving. Telling followers that if they text when behind the wheel it doesn’t count as driving.

And as for why people get stopped… Some examples of brilliant people stopped last month for distracted driving:

*Driving and shopping online in a snowstorm

*Guy playing poker on his phone while driving

*52-year-old playing Pokemon Go behind-the-wheel#BeSmarter #JustDrive — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 3, 2018

Press Association