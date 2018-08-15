News And Finally

Wednesday 15 August 2018

Get nostalgic with this Monsters Inc-themed music meme

A tribute to our younger selves.

( Aaron Chown/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A meme involving Monsters Inc character Mike Wazowski and nostalgia for 90s and early 00s tunes is doing the rounds.

Using a screengrab from the movie’s blooper reel where Mike sings to an audience, people are attaching lyrics from their favourite nostalgic song to join in with the meme.

For example, this wonderful example featuring the Backstreet Boys:

From superstars…

… to X Factor winners, this meme sparked some serious nostalgia.

Here are some of the best.

Plus one for all the emos out there.

