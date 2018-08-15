Get nostalgic with this Monsters Inc-themed music meme

A meme involving Monsters Inc character Mike Wazowski and nostalgia for 90s and early 00s tunes is doing the rounds.

Using a screengrab from the movie’s blooper reel where Mike sings to an audience, people are attaching lyrics from their favourite nostalgic song to join in with the meme.

For example, this wonderful example featuring the Backstreet Boys:

Backstreet Boys:

Ain’t nothin' but a heartache

Ain't nothin' but a mistake

I never want to hear you say



5th grade me: I want it that way pic.twitter.com/yCCiNHDQuK — Zachary Sandler (@Zack_Sandler) August 12, 2018

From superstars…

Rihanna: Every time I walk out the door, I see him die a little more inside,

I don't wanna hurt him anymore,

I don't wanna take away his life,

I don't wanna be



5th grade me: a murderer... pic.twitter.com/69eTK3qAWm — 🍒 (@fentyy) August 11, 2018

… to X Factor winners, this meme sparked some serious nostalgia.

Leona Lewis: I don't care what they say

I'm in love with you

They try to pull me away, but they don't know the truth

My heart's crippled by the vein, that I keep on closing

You cut me open and I

4th grade me: keep bleeding, keep keep bleeding love pic.twitter.com/WAHFBvwyOS — pey 🤱🏻 (@peytonchoat3) August 13, 2018

Here are some of the best.

Kanye: in the night, I hear em talk the coldest story ever told, somewhere far along this road, he lost his soul,



5th grade me: to a woman so heartless pic.twitter.com/0eM5PnTbxC — So Mexican🇲🇽 (@SOMEXlCAN) August 10, 2018

One Republic: said its too late to apologize...



5th grade me: ...its toooo late pic.twitter.com/JHfGnDiuRx — MIKE G (@MIKEV_G) August 11, 2018

The Script: What am I supposed to do when the best part of me was always you, and what am I supposed to say when I'm all choked up and you're OK



5th grade me: I'm falling to pieces pic.twitter.com/4LugMCgMeq — Nate Patterson (@Natpatt007) August 11, 2018

T-pain: shawty had them apple bottom jeans , boots with the fur



5th grade me: with the fur pic.twitter.com/GNJXzdZK10 — RESTED! (@RESTED) August 11, 2018

Plus one for all the emos out there.

Evanescence: “Wake me up inside. *Cant wake up.* Wake me up and...”



5th Grade Me: “SAVEEEE MEEEE” pic.twitter.com/h9yUXII8Yt — Matthew Heron (@matthew_j_heron) August 11, 2018

Press Association