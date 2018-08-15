Get nostalgic with this Monsters Inc-themed music meme
A tribute to our younger selves.
A meme involving Monsters Inc character Mike Wazowski and nostalgia for 90s and early 00s tunes is doing the rounds.
Using a screengrab from the movie’s blooper reel where Mike sings to an audience, people are attaching lyrics from their favourite nostalgic song to join in with the meme.
For example, this wonderful example featuring the Backstreet Boys:
Backstreet Boys:— Zachary Sandler (@Zack_Sandler) August 12, 2018
Ain’t nothin' but a heartache
Ain't nothin' but a mistake
I never want to hear you say
5th grade me: I want it that way pic.twitter.com/yCCiNHDQuK
From superstars…
Rihanna: Every time I walk out the door, I see him die a little more inside,— 🍒 (@fentyy) August 11, 2018
I don't wanna hurt him anymore,
I don't wanna take away his life,
I don't wanna be
5th grade me: a murderer... pic.twitter.com/69eTK3qAWm
… to X Factor winners, this meme sparked some serious nostalgia.
Leona Lewis: I don't care what they say— pey 🤱🏻 (@peytonchoat3) August 13, 2018
I'm in love with you
They try to pull me away, but they don't know the truth
My heart's crippled by the vein, that I keep on closing
You cut me open and I
4th grade me: keep bleeding, keep keep bleeding love pic.twitter.com/WAHFBvwyOS
Here are some of the best.
Kanye: in the night, I hear em talk the coldest story ever told, somewhere far along this road, he lost his soul,— So Mexican🇲🇽 (@SOMEXlCAN) August 10, 2018
5th grade me: to a woman so heartless pic.twitter.com/0eM5PnTbxC
One Republic: said its too late to apologize...— MIKE G (@MIKEV_G) August 11, 2018
5th grade me: ...its toooo late pic.twitter.com/JHfGnDiuRx
The Script: What am I supposed to do when the best part of me was always you, and what am I supposed to say when I'm all choked up and you're OK— Nate Patterson (@Natpatt007) August 11, 2018
5th grade me: I'm falling to pieces pic.twitter.com/4LugMCgMeq
T-pain: shawty had them apple bottom jeans , boots with the fur— RESTED! (@RESTED) August 11, 2018
5th grade me: with the fur pic.twitter.com/GNJXzdZK10
Plus one for all the emos out there.
Evanescence: “Wake me up inside. *Cant wake up.* Wake me up and...”— Matthew Heron (@matthew_j_heron) August 11, 2018
5th Grade Me: “SAVEEEE MEEEE” pic.twitter.com/h9yUXII8Yt
Press Association