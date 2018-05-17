Germany revealed their provisional World Cup squad with giant Panini stickers

The 2014 World Cup winners got on board with the sticker tradition to unveil their 27-man squad ahead of friendlies against Austria and Saudi Arabia before the tournament begins.

Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Leroy Sane were among the players to be selected in the star-studded squad.

Germany were drawn in Group F against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea when the draw was made back in December.