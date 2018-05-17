Germany revealed their provisional World Cup squad with giant Panini stickers
Very appropriate.
Germany’s provisional World Cup squad was revealed using giant Panini sticker-style posters.
The 2014 World Cup winners got on board with the sticker tradition to unveil their 27-man squad ahead of friendlies against Austria and Saudi Arabia before the tournament begins.
Squad reveal at the German Football Museum, Panini style 👀 #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN pic.twitter.com/cgXbKsuSDf— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 17, 2018
Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Leroy Sane were among the players to be selected in the star-studded squad.
Germany were drawn in Group F against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea when the draw was made back in December.
Here it is! 📋 The provisional #DieMannschaft squad for the 2018 #WorldCup! 🇩🇪🏆 #ZSMMN pic.twitter.com/7HxNQaeU8s— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 15, 2018
Announcing the provisional squad with giant stickers is a great way to start their defence of the trophy.
Press Association