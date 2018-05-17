News And Finally

Friday 18 May 2018

Germany revealed their provisional World Cup squad with giant Panini stickers

Very appropriate.

Posters of the members of Germany's World Cup squad for the 2018 World Cup
By Max McLean, Press Association

Germany’s provisional World Cup squad was revealed using giant Panini sticker-style posters.

The 2014 World Cup winners got on board with the sticker tradition to unveil their 27-man squad ahead of friendlies against Austria and Saudi Arabia before the tournament begins.

Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Leroy Sane were among the players to be selected in the star-studded squad.

Germany were drawn in Group F against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea when the draw was made back in December.

Announcing the provisional squad with giant stickers is a great way to start their defence of the trophy.

