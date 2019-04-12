German students use algorithm to predict Game Of Thrones deaths

Computer science students at a German university have developed an application that scours the internet for data on Game Of Thrones and uses an algorithm to predict which characters are most likely to survive to the end of its final season.

Project supervisor Guy Yachdav, from the Technical University of Munich, said survival rates are predicted using longevity analysis similar to scientific studies used to examine the effects of medical treatments.

An application developed by TUM students uses #machinelearning techniques to predict who will be left standing in #GameofThrones : https://t.co/hvou1w2pFM#Bioinformatics #javascript — TU München (@TU_Muenchen) April 11, 2019

He said although the analysis “relies on data taken from the world of fantasy, the exact same artificial intelligence techniques are used in the real world”.

According to the results, Daenerys Targaryen has the highest chance of survival, at 99%, and Bronn is the most likely to die next.

Only time will tell but the series is notoriously unpredictable.

Press Association