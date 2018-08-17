England rugby star George Ford is being teased by his fellow players on Twitter for a promotional tweet he posted.

George Ford got a ribbing from other rugby players over this tweet

In a photo for sports brand Adidas, Ford walks up steps while holding a pair of rugby boots.

The caption accompanying the photo on Twitter reads: “Always look forward, not back.”

Seems fair enough, but have you noticed the Leicester Tigers fly-half isn’t following his own advice?

In the picture he’s looking sideways and this little fact didn’t escape the notice of Ford’s England teammates, who piled in to take the mickey.

Technically you’re looking upwards-sideways. — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) August 16, 2018

You’re looking side ways mate https://t.co/CTxQXWGZYv — Gengey (@EllisGenge) August 16, 2018

Even overseas players have chimed in.

That’s sideways cuz 😂 — Nathan Charles (@NathanCharles2) August 16, 2018

It’s a hard life online sometimes.

