Tottenham fans have been sharing images from inside their new stadium for the first time as the club held a “fan familiarisation event” at the new ground.

‘Genuinely breathtaking’: Spurs fans react to their first visit to new stadium

There have been several delays to the opening of the stadium since the north London club left their old ground in 2017, and the club will continue to play at Wembley in the new year.

But despite the frustrations, the fans were clearly excited as they glimpsed their new home from the south stand and podium areas.

Around 6,000 season ticket holders were in attendance for the visit, among them Andy Baxter, who told the Press Association: “We’ve all seen clips and sneak previews online but walking into the place for the first time is like going to your first game all over again.

“It is genuinely breathtaking and the pain of Wembley will very soon be forgotten once this place hosts its first game.”

Donny Murray, 46, is another fan who was in attendance. “I’ve never been in a sports arena like that anywhere in the world,” he said.

“The views from multiple locations in the south stand were quite simply great,” Donny continued. “I don’t think anyone will have a bad view, the sight lines and steepness of the stands is something.

“Being there today quelled my anger at the delays as it’s certainly worth it. We will be moving in soon.”

Paul West, 39, told the Press Association: “It’s absolutely incredible, (I) can’t wait to see my first game.”

Meanwhile, it looks as though hearing the sound system won’t be an issue at the new ground.

Can confirm the sound works at the #SpursNewStadium

Mind your ears 😉 pic.twitter.com/95zIL1xDBe — Paul 17,410,742 (@paul976431) December 16, 2018

And the pie selection is enough to get the mouth watering if the views of the pitch hadn’t already done so.

Plenty more shared their emotions upon returning to White Hart Lane, where the new stadium has been built in the same location as the old one.

Visiting #SpursNewStadium today for the first time, hard not to get emotional 😭 unbelievable and worth the wait!! Match days will be incredible #COYS COYS pic.twitter.com/2foalVqiKe — Matt (@matt_thfc1882) December 16, 2018

The sooner we get in here the better, this stadium is breathtaking #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/QlAiYcb9oy — Mike Adams (@BadgieMcAdams) December 16, 2018

The club has said in a statement they were expecting an update from contractors in the week commencing January 7 2019 – when they finally do move in, it will surely be a day – and a game – to remember.

