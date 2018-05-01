News And Finally

Tuesday 1 May 2018

Genius unconventional snacks that Twitter users have taken to the cinema

From decadent nibbles to full McDonald’s meals, these people have taken the strangest food into the cinema.

McDonald's meals are among the food items taken to the cinema (Steve Parsons/PA Wire)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Nothing completes a cinema experience like a load of delicious snacks… and some people have weirder preferences than others.

Writer Nicole Cliffe kicked off the conversation with her own decadent creation and, needless to say, Twitter users did not disappoint with their own movie snacks.

Here are 10 of the very best that you might want to remember for your next cinema trip.

1. This person was sneaky in their snacking.

2. A full McDonald’s meal.

Mcdonalds GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This takes a lot of dedication.

4. An enormous birthday cake.

Happy Birthday Cake GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. There are many layers to a good cinema snack.

6. This person really wanted coffee in the cinema.

Nervous Looney Tunes GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Some snacks are more indulgent than others.

8. This fresh and delicious snack.

Mango Slush GIF by Checkers & Rally's - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. You could eat an entire dinner during a film.

10. Finally, and perhaps the strangest…

Kiko Mizuhara Eating GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

