Generation Sensible: Compliment or insult? The debate rages online

An interesting term for the current crop of under-25s is doing the rounds: Generation Sensible.

An interesting term for the current crop of under-25s is doing the rounds: Generation Sensible.

The term has risen to prominence after an article was released by the BBC containing five charts that purported to sum up the grouping.

The charts, using data from a variety of sources, showed people under 25 are drinking, smoking and taking drugs less, as well as getting arrested less often. Teenage pregnancy rates are also down.

Reaction to the piece and the debate on differences between the generations raged online, with some declaring the term patronising and others celebrating it.

Well done Generation Sensible. Enough stuff to cope with as it is so you're keeping yourselves healthy. Props to you and I hope we can do better to give you some time off soon x — turnip shepherd (@tinymattresses) July 19, 2018

For all the 'OMG 'Generation Sensible are snowflakes' take today. Nope. 1.) They have all bugger all money to for drugs/fags/booze/babies and 2.) Education has worked. 2 decades of alcohol/sex/drugs education has been effective - which is kind of how it's supposed to work. — Chloe Combi (@WriteClubUK) July 19, 2018

Shame this is labelled 'Generation Sensible' I like to think young people are making informed choices.

Surely a sign of the effectiveness of education and awareness raising 😁 https://t.co/oT2V2oW0IG — Sean Barry (@Sean50p) July 19, 2018

Some of those too old to make the General Sensible cut accused the under-25s of being boring.

'Generation sensible' is worryingly conservative with a small c. Why we would celebrate people graduating ever earlier as glazed-eyed drones beats me — Mike Hind (@MikeH_PR) July 19, 2018

As much as I love coming home to my comfy bed, I can’t imagine anyone saying ‘there was this one night at uni I came home at 11pm & got straight to bed. It was wild’



I think generation sensible are going to be telling a lot of dull tale in 10 years. — Ellie (@elliesstuff) July 19, 2018

Others took a tongue-in-cheek approach to the term.

Can we opt out of being in “Generation Sensible” because sensible is possibly the last thing I am 😂😂😂 — Jess✨ (@jessthomas195) July 19, 2018

Baby boomers copped the blame for the younger generation’s aversion to risk.

'Generation Sensible' is actually 'Generation Broke' thanks to austerity and things will get worse thanks to Brexit. Thanks 'Generation Baby boomer'. https://t.co/rVgIfwsXfJ — Hashtag (@OfNoFixtAddress) July 19, 2018

Why are adults so offended by #generationsensible . If we party too much we're irresponsible, if we don't do it enough we're slaves to social media.

Times have changed, move on. — Jelly (@Jelly_BabyK) July 19, 2018

However, some felt the term, and debate in general, drove a needless wedge between the generations.

The "Generation Sensible" article is once again causing an unnecessary "us vs. them" mentality between different generations.



Your generation should be irrelevant. Overall statistics mean nothing to the individual, so there's no need to judge people based on when they were born. — Ben (@ThatMetalNessie) July 19, 2018

#generationsensible dammed if they do, dammed if they don't, they can't win. Best of all, it's adults that teaches them lol media doing there best to create disharmony again. Gender, race, religion and now age! Mega manipulation going on. — John Clayton (@PinnaclePrac) July 19, 2018

So, insult or compliment? We’re still not sure.

Press Association