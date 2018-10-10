News And Finally

Wednesday 10 October 2018

Gecko accidentally makes ‘a bazillion’ phone calls from Hawaii animal hospital

The little lizard’s tiny feet proved to be very effective on the phone’s touch screen.

(Claire Simeone/The Marine Mammal Centre)
(Claire Simeone/The Marine Mammal Centre)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A gecko has proved that even the littlest creatures can cause a whole lot of havoc.

The debacle all began when Claire Simeone, director of animal hospital The Marine Mammal Center: Ke Kai Ola in Hawaii, received a phone call.

A call, but no answer – shortly followed by nine more.

It didn’t stop there though, it turned out that a plethora of others were calling the animal hospital asking why they were receiving the same silent phone calls.

Was it a pocket dial, or a technical malfunction?

Speaking with Hawaiian Telcom, Claire was told “a bazillion calls” were coming from a single one of the hospital’s phone lines.

Claire decided to investigate, searching each room to find which phone could be causing the problem – then she spotted the gecko.

That’s right, the little lizard’s tiny feet had been reacting with the phone’s touch screen – and no recently called number was safe.

Naturally the story has gone viral and Claire apologised to Hawaiian Telcom for the confusion.

“It was a huge surprise to me but I was really glad we could solve the mystery,” said Claire. “He actually did a really great job telemarketing to everybody in our recent call list.

“Luckily the story ended well and we were able to trans-locate him outside to live on a plant.”

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News