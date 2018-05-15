GCSE biology students are sharing their horror at a tough, carrot-based question
These students are numbing the pain of a difficult exam with hilarious Tweets.
GCSE exams are always going to be difficult, but this year’s students are Tweeting about a particularly tricky question in their biology paper.
The AQA test asked students why carrots don’t increase in mass when they’re boiled … and students were rightfully confused.
Luckily they’ve come up with some hilarious Tweets to cheer themselves up after all that exam stress.
Here are a few of the best.
Some students got upset at their revision methods.
So you’re telling me i should’ve been watching my nan boil carrots for sunday dinner instead of revising food tests???? #AQAbiology— c (@huggingkook) May 15, 2018
This student re-purposed a meme to vent their frustration.
#GCSEs2018 #aqabiology— Matty (@AlioskiSZN) May 15, 2018
If you then
don't you dont
love me deserve me
at my at my pic.twitter.com/opg3C6IBzf
Some students are still confused.
i'm still sat here trying to work out why the carrot decreased in weight?? #AQAbiology pic.twitter.com/Rv9hefwknI— hannah is not ia (@jetblackashton) May 15, 2018
This person definitely revised the wrong thing.
*spends 2 years studying human biology*— trading oakland for LA bts ticket (@somekpopshit) May 15, 2018
aqa: why did the boiled carrot not change mass?#AQAbiology pic.twitter.com/EOlIrvYGAu
One student wrote a poem about the exam.
Roses are red— Ailsa (@Elsamc_) May 15, 2018
Biology is lame
Why do boiled carrots
mass stay the same? #aqabiology
Some got confused over the types of vegetable.
When you’ve been doing osmosis with potatoes for two years and aqa decides to throw some carrots in there #AQAbiology #gcses2018— Kitty Bovaird x (@KittyBovaird_) May 15, 2018
The suffering was real.
This student brought up a valid point.
(AQA GCSE Biology)— ˗ˏˋ winter ˊˎ˗ (@kittybih) May 15, 2018
Materials
For this paper you must have:
A ruler
A scientific calculator
A degree in carrot #GCSEs2018 #aqabiology
This person might have taken the wrong paper.
Reading through all these biology tweets thinkin I’ve missed millions of questions out on a carrot— Emily (@emilypickett250) May 15, 2018
For any students who are still confused … This might be a good contender for the answer.
Apparently the heat of the boiled water meant it damaged the cell membrane so it couldn't do osmosis aha— Logan Connell (@loganconnell_) May 15, 2018
Heat destroys the carrot’s cell membrane, so it is unable to absorb water through osmosis, meaning its mass stays the same.
Don’t take Twitter’s word for it though … What would you have put?
Press Association