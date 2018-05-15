GCSE exams are always going to be difficult, but this year’s students are Tweeting about a particularly tricky question in their biology paper.

GCSE biology students are sharing their horror at a tough, carrot-based question

The AQA test asked students why carrots don’t increase in mass when they’re boiled … and students were rightfully confused.

Luckily they’ve come up with some hilarious Tweets to cheer themselves up after all that exam stress. Here are a few of the best.

Some students got upset at their revision methods. So you’re telling me i should’ve been watching my nan boil carrots for sunday dinner instead of revising food tests???? #AQAbiology — c (@huggingkook) May 15, 2018 This student re-purposed a meme to vent their frustration.

#GCSEs2018 #aqabiology



If you then

don't you dont

love me deserve me

at my at my pic.twitter.com/opg3C6IBzf — Matty (@AlioskiSZN) May 15, 2018 Some students are still confused. i'm still sat here trying to work out why the carrot decreased in weight?? #AQAbiology pic.twitter.com/Rv9hefwknI — hannah is not ia (@jetblackashton) May 15, 2018 This person definitely revised the wrong thing.

*spends 2 years studying human biology*



aqa: why did the boiled carrot not change mass?#AQAbiology pic.twitter.com/EOlIrvYGAu — trading oakland for LA bts ticket (@somekpopshit) May 15, 2018 One student wrote a poem about the exam. Roses are red

Biology is lame

Why do boiled carrots

mass stay the same? #aqabiology — Ailsa (@Elsamc_) May 15, 2018 Some got confused over the types of vegetable.

When you’ve been doing osmosis with potatoes for two years and aqa decides to throw some carrots in there #AQAbiology #gcses2018 — Kitty Bovaird x (@KittyBovaird_) May 15, 2018 The suffering was real.

This student brought up a valid point.

(AQA GCSE Biology)

Materials

For this paper you must have:

A ruler

A scientific calculator

A degree in carrot #GCSEs2018 #aqabiology — ˗ˏˋ winter ˊˎ˗ (@kittybih) May 15, 2018 This person might have taken the wrong paper. Reading through all these biology tweets thinkin I’ve missed millions of questions out on a carrot — Emily (@emilypickett250) May 15, 2018 For any students who are still confused … This might be a good contender for the answer.

Apparently the heat of the boiled water meant it damaged the cell membrane so it couldn't do osmosis aha — Logan Connell (@loganconnell_) May 15, 2018 Heat destroys the carrot’s cell membrane, so it is unable to absorb water through osmosis, meaning its mass stays the same. Don’t take Twitter’s word for it though … What would you have put?

