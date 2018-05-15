News And Finally

Tuesday 15 May 2018

GCSE biology students are sharing their horror at a tough, carrot-based question

These students are numbing the pain of a difficult exam with hilarious Tweets.

Biology students weren't expecting a question about carrots in their GCSE exam (Alter_photo/Getty Images)
Biology students weren't expecting a question about carrots in their GCSE exam (Alter_photo/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

GCSE exams are always going to be difficult, but this year’s students are Tweeting about a particularly tricky question in their biology paper.

The AQA test asked students why carrots don’t increase in mass when they’re boiled … and students were rightfully confused.

Luckily they’ve come up with some hilarious Tweets to cheer themselves up after all that exam stress.

Here are a few of the best.

Some students got upset at their revision methods.

This student re-purposed a meme to vent their frustration.

Some students are still confused.

This person definitely revised the wrong thing.

One student wrote a poem about the exam.

Some got confused over the types of vegetable.

The suffering was real.

This student brought up a valid point.

This person might have taken the wrong paper.

For any students who are still confused … This might be a good contender for the answer.

Heat destroys the carrot’s cell membrane, so it is unable to absorb water through osmosis, meaning its mass stays the same.

Don’t take Twitter’s word for it though … What would you have put?

Carrot GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News