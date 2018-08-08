The raillery between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher hasn’t lessened in the former Liverpool man’s absence from Sky Sports.

Gary Neville to wear Liverpool shirt after losing shootout to Jamie Carragher

Carragher, 40, returned from suspension in Monday night’s Premier league preview show, where the pair played a penalty shootout.

Neville, a Manchester United legend, himself suggested raising the stakes of the shootout by saying the loser should wear the other’s team shirt on TV – a bet he would prove to regret.

A fine save by Carragher to be fair – excellent control off the buttock.

To add insult to injury Carragher, who said he would buy the shirt, would make it a number 23 with Xherdan Shaqiri’s name on the back – signed by the man himself.

Neville and his brother Phil described the Swiss international as “unprofessional” and “a disgrace” respectively earlier in the summer due to his performances at Stoke – though the 43-year-old rejected that he disliked the Reds’ summer signing here.

"23 Shaqiri on the back" would be gold 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RP50Sm1ITm — stricky (@strickyfootball) August 8, 2018

Carragher was suspended as a football expert in March after spitting from his car at a vehicle carrying a 14-year-old girl and her father – who had been taunting him about United’s earlier victory over Liverpool.

He has returned to the role after a recent meeting with Sky Sports’ managing director Barney Francis, where he demonstrated the extent of his regret for the incident.

On his return show, Carragher, Neville and Wolves’ Ruben Neves took part in a volley challenge – which included some real screamers.

⚽3 Volleys

🙌3 Screamers



Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Ruben Neves turned up the heat during yesterday's Premier League launch 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VpAlkkDBLS — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 8, 2018

Expect to see that Carragher celebration lining your social media pages in GIF form for some time.

