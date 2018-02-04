News And Finally

Sunday 4 February 2018

Gary Neville erupts as Victor Wanyama scores a stunner and Twitter follows suit

Commentator was stunned by Tottenham midfielder’s fine strike.

Gary Neville enjoyed Victor Wanyama's goal
By Press Association Sport Staff

An incredible ending at Anfield saw Mo Salah and Harry Kane trade late goals as Liverpool and Tottenham drew 2-2.

That was only part of the story, though, given Kane had missed a controversially-awarded penalty just before, moments after Victor Wanyama’s stunner had drawn Spurs level.

The midfielder’s goal drew a quite incredible reaction from commentator Gary Neville – a noise fans have been waiting to hear for some time since his last explosion, when Fernando Torres put Chelsea into the Champions League final in 2012.

Here’s what Twitter had to say as it celebrated the noise.

