Ahead of an international tournament involving England, Three Lions fans have plenty of retro shirts to choose from in order to support the team.

Ahead of an international tournament involving England, Three Lions fans have plenty of retro shirts to choose from in order to support the team.

Gary Lineker’s son has a better England shirt than you and here’s why

But whether you’ve got a rare shirt from 50 years ago or the current top, it’s highly unlikely yours is better than George Lineker’s.

Nicked the old mans 86’ World Cup shirt from his trophy cabinet ... because it’s coming home 👊 pic.twitter.com/oLK39f7rqr — George Lineker (@GeorgeLineker) July 3, 2018

The son of England hero Gary Lineker took a photo of himself ahead of England’s last-16 game against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, appearing to be wearing his father’s own shirt from the 1986 tournament.

England were knocked out in the quarter-finals that year by Diego Maradona’s Argentina, but Gary still managed to bag the Golden Boot that year as top goalscorer at the competition with six goals.

Whaaattttt? Make sure it does come home 😳 https://t.co/Gz9Ll3fTzr — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 3, 2018

At least he didn’t wear your Golden Boot as well, Gary.

Press Association