A self-employed gardener has received a stream of supportive messages after he drew an intricate mural for Remembrance Day in the dirt on the back of his van.

Gardener praised for Remembrance Day mural drawn in dirt on back of van

Shaun Harvey, 34, spent an hour-and-a-half using his finger and a brush to create the image after a request from his six-year-old son, Zak.

“My boy wanted me to draw a Lancaster on the back of my van for poppy day (as he calls it),” Mr Harvey told the Press Association.

The piece sees a Lancaster Bomber aeroplane flying over the scene of a soldier next to a grave, with the words “Lest We Forget”.

Mr Harvey, from New York, Lincolnshire, said he “used to love art at school” but hasn’t done much since.

Pictures of his van have been shared on Facebook thousands of times and some users have even offered him money.

One user wrote: “You have a massive talent buddy. If you ever fancy drawing me one of these I would gladly pay for it.”

After his success on social media, Shaun was invited to Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre to have a picture taken of his van with a real Lancaster Bomber.

Thanks to the people at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre for letting me get a photo with just jane Posted by Shaun Haribo Harvey on Saturday, November 10, 2018

“I’m just really thankful for all the love the picture has got,” Shaun said. “I will be drawing on my van again but don’t think it will get this much response.”

Press Association