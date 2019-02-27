Gaming fans celebrate Pokemon Day 23 years after title’s debut release

Gaming fans across the world have been celebrating the anniversary of the first Pokemon game 23 years on from its initial release.

Gaming fans across the world have been celebrating the anniversary of the first Pokemon game 23 years on from its initial release.

Pokemon Red and Green debuted in 1996 in Japan and, after enjoying worldwide popularity, titles such as Crystal and Platinum followed suit.

Happy Pokémon Day, Trainers! 🎉



Today marks 23 years since the original Pokémon video games were released in Japan back in 1996. 🎁✨



Let us know how you're celebrating by using #PokemonDay! pic.twitter.com/8Mst9aD4cm — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) February 27, 2019

The franchise further boosted its popularity with collectable cards, films, television programmes and merchandise, earning a massive following.

As such, the game’s anniversary sparked tributes all over social media, with many fans thanking Pokemon for its influence on their life.

HAPPY #PokemonDay, EVERYBODY! 🎊 I’ve been playing Pokémon since it first came to North America in 1998, and I can easily say it’s my favourite video game series of all time! 💖 Thank you, @Pokemon for always being such a huge part of my life! 💖 pic.twitter.com/LfUNkmlnZF — Ally Tamara (@AllyCatastrophe) February 27, 2019

“As a kid, it allowed me to come out of my shell and interact with other kids who were also playing it,” Ally Tamara, 29, from Ontario, Canada, told the Press Association.

“A lot of memorable moments of my childhood and early adulthood have revolved around either playing the latest game, collecting the trading cards, or even seeing the movies with friends.”

Artsy Theo, 26, made pull-apart bread to celebrate the occasion.

“As an artist and a lifelong fan of the series, Pokemon Day, to me, means it’s time to use my skills as an artist to show my thanks to the Pokemon franchise and community for all the years of fun,” said Artsy.

This #PokemonDay remember:



You are as scary as Gengar

You are as soft as Clefairy

You are as strong as Onix

You are as talented as Jigglypuff

You are as loved as Pikachu

You are as full of potential as Eevee

You are as adaptable as Ditto

You are as wonderful as any Pokemon <3 — 🌻Elle 🐈 Gato🌻 (@ellle_em) February 27, 2019

Thank you @Pokemon for filling my life with 23 years of adventure! I'm looking forward to many, many more! ⚡️❤️ #PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/9lDR0vsyO2 — Caroline🍊🌸 (@toasty_coconut) February 27, 2019

And those who have enjoyed the past 23 years of Pokemon gaming will have plenty to look forward to in 2019.

That’s because Nintendo used the game’s anniversary to announce Sword and Shield, two new titles with more monsters to collect and worlds to explore.

Sword and Shield will be released in late 2019.

Press Association