News And Finally

Thursday 19 April 2018

Gamers are worried the death of PES will follow the end of Konami’s partnership with Uefa

PES will no longer be able to recreate the Champions League in-game.

A general view of the Champions League logo
A general view of the Champions League logo

By Max McLean, Press Association

For many years, the football computer game Pro Evolution Soccer has played second fiddle to EA Sports’ Fifa titles, and news from the world of technology suggests that might not be about to change any time soon.

That’s after Uefa announced: “The 2018 Uefa Champions League final in Kyiv will mark the end of a very successful and fruitful 10-year partnership between Konami (developers and publishers of PES) and the Uefa Champions League.”

That means PES will no longer be able to recreate the Champions League in-game, a big blow to a game which has struggled to compete with EA Sports over the past decade.

EA Sports has long held a number of rights for leagues, players and clubs that Pro Evolution Soccer does not, and fans expect that the gaming giant will jump at the opportunity to finally own the rights to the Champions League.

However, not everybody was thrilled by the news that the gap could be about to widen between PES and Fifa titles.

Does the news signal the end for Pro Evo, or is there life in the old game yet?

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News