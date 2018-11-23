Gabby’s Great Brexit Bake Off cheers Theresa May after ‘tough week’

Theresa May has been baked a cake by a child who thought she was having a “tough week”, she has revealed .

Theresa May has been baked a cake by a child who thought she was having a “tough week”, she has revealed .

Gabby Balaes, nine, from the Home Counties, made the Prime Minister a cupcake of her face after hearing that she had been having a somewhat difficult time.

Mrs May said during a BBC radio phone-in: “I’ve had a huge number of messages – really kind messages – from people up and down the country, who have sent me flowers.

Related content

“One nine-year-old actually baked a cupcake with my face on it. There was a message. It said that her dad had said I’d had a tough week and she wanted to

make me smile.”

Mrs May is generally known to stay away from sugar because of her diabetes, but she clearly appreciated the gift.

That has not always been the case in recent times, as cake has been a recurring theme in the Brexit saga, with politicians on both sides of the channel using the sugary treat to make their point.

In September, EU President Donald Tusk mocked the Prime Minister on Instagram with a strategically positioned tray of cakes.

He posted a picture of Mrs May with the caption: “A piece of cake, perhaps? Sorry, no cherries.”

The line was a reference to the repeated accusations of Britain trying to cherry pick what it wants from the EU negotiations.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson also turned his hand to the analogy.

Brexiteers have often been accused of trying to have their cake and eat it when it comes to the EU.

And in 2016, the MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip said he was “pro having my cake and pro eating it”.

Press Association