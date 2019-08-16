News And Finally

Funny tweets to mark National Tell a Joke Day

Twitter users shared their best zingers.

Social media joined in on the fun (fizkes/Getty Images)
Twitter users have been spreading laughter around the social networking website as National Tell a Joke Day trended.

The national day falls annually in the United States on August 16, however social media has got people from around the world involved, sharing puns and one-liners with their followers.

Here are the top 10 best gags from social media users this National Tell a Joke Day.

1. This Twitter user posted an onion-themed joke.

2. This joke could be told in an art gallery.

Van Gogh GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This trippy joke.

4. You might need to say this joke out loud.

Finding Nemo Hello GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The British Science Association joined in on the fun.

6. This dark but relatable gag.

Oh No Eye Roll GIF by Aardman Animations - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Tell this one to a board game lover.

8. Get a dictionary out for this one…

Black Ink Crew Lol GIF by VH1 - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Every good joke needs a pun.

10. Lastly, this Adele-themed joke.

Sassy Adele GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

