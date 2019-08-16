Funny tweets to mark National Tell a Joke Day

Twitter users have been spreading laughter around the social networking website as National Tell a Joke Day trended.

Twitter users have been spreading laughter around the social networking website as National Tell a Joke Day trended.

The national day falls annually in the United States on August 16, however social media has got people from around the world involved, sharing puns and one-liners with their followers.

Here are the top 10 best gags from social media users this National Tell a Joke Day.

1. This Twitter user posted an onion-themed joke.

An onion just told me a joke.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry.#NationalTellAJokeDay — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) August 16, 2019

2. This joke could be told in an art gallery.

Vincent Van Gogh walks into a bar, The barman says "Do you want a beer? Van Gogh says " No thanks I've got one ear"#NationalTellAJokeDay — Jenny ☀️ (@bluebox99) August 16, 2019

3. This trippy joke.

Tomorrow is #NationalTellAJokeDay so in preparation, here is a #dadjoke :



"I bought some shoes from a drug dealer. I don't know what he laced them with, but I was tripping all day!" — Brad Pridgeon (@bpridgeo) August 15, 2019

4. You might need to say this joke out loud.

#NationalTellAJokeDay - where is Jaws's favourite place in the UK?



Durham. — John Saleh Price (@JSPrice_media) August 16, 2019

5. The British Science Association joined in on the fun.

#NationalTellAJokeDay: science-themed 🧪 a thread 👇



One tectonic plate bumped into another and said, "sorry, my fault" pic.twitter.com/X6pYUKXuLo — British Science Association (@BritSciAssoc) August 16, 2019

6. This dark but relatable gag.

7. Tell this one to a board game lover.

#nationaltellajokeday



Yesterday I saw a guy spill all his Scrabble letters on the road.



I asked him, “What’s the word on the street?” pic.twitter.com/OuwqwZEAft — My Fashion Sales (@myfashionsales) August 16, 2019

8. Get a dictionary out for this one…

A wife is sitting at her husband’s funeral. A man leans in and asks, “Do you mind if I say a word?” “No, go right ahead”, the woman replies. The man stands, clears his throat, says “Plethora”, and sits back down. “Thanks”, the woman says, “that means a lot”

#NationalTellAJokeDay — Helen G (@HLPGRich) August 16, 2019

9. Every good joke needs a pun.

What kind of dinosaur writes romance novels?



A Brontësaurus.#NationalTellAJokeDay — Broadhursts Bookshop (@BroadhurstBooks) August 16, 2019

10. Lastly, this Adele-themed joke.

Why did Adele cross the road? So she could say Hello from the other side 😀#NationalTellAJokeDay — Larchigirl (@Larchigirl) August 16, 2019

PA Media