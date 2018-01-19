Fugitive trolls police over unflattering mugshot

Wayne Savage is wanted by Avon and Somerset Police for allegedly breaching a court order and failing to appear in court.

The 33-year-old, from the Highbridge area, had been due to appear in court to face charges of criminal damage, common assault and traffic offences.

The force posted an appeal for Savage on its Facebook page and he responded, saying: “Could have put up better pic.”

He went on to respond to a number of people who shared or commented on the post, branding one person a “snitch” and saying that the police’s description of his physical appearance was not accurate.