There was no shortage of placards and signs on display in central London as hundreds of thousands of protesters marched on Parliament to demand the public are given a final say over Brexit.

There was no shortage of placards and signs on display in central London as hundreds of thousands of protesters marched on Parliament to demand the public are given a final say over Brexit.

Fromage not Farage: Protesters and their placards march on Westminster

The Put it to the People march on Saturday saw demonstrators flying EU flags as they flooded the streets of Westminster.

Many signs simply said “Stop Brexit” or “Revoke Article 50” whilst others went for a more creative approach.

One protester holds up a sign that reads: Fromage not Farage (Yui Mok/PA)

Organisers claimed there was a turnout of around one million, which they said made it one of the biggest protests in British history.

Many wore yellow “Bollocks to Brexit” stickers which were handed out before and during the march.

A few of my favourite signs from the #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/VhcIBlRZZg — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 23, 2019

The parody account on Twitter for Larry, a cat who lives at Number 10, tweeted out a selection of pictures, including a sign that said: “Cats against Brexit.”

Marching bands, music, whistles, chants and cheers provided a noisy backdrop to the march, with protesters walking the route through central London.

Signs referring to pop culture were the most popular during the march (Yui Mok/PA)

While some marching chose to use pop culture references and puns on their placards, others wanted to make a political statement.

Also really liked this sign from the #PeoplesVoteMarch showing job losses *so far* due to Brexit pic.twitter.com/aBSJNHbHOM — Stephen (@StephenB_80) March 23, 2019

Campaigners arrived in the capital from across the country, with many taking ferries, trains or buses to join the march.

The London march coincided with pro-Brexit campaigners continuing their long hike from the North East to the capital.

Saturday’s demonstrations follow EU leaders agreeing to delay Brexit to give Prime Minister Theresa May a final chance to get her deal through Parliament.

Press Association