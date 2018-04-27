From The Jungle Book to Louis Theroux: The world reacts to the royal baby name

Independent.ie

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/from-the-jungle-book-to-louis-theroux-the-world-reacts-to-the-royal-baby-name-36851151.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36851133.ece/9fbe9/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_78d23bb8-c24e-496d-a3b6-8c9c8e147b01_1