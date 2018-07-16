France’s World Cup domination extends to Fifa 18

Fifa 18 maker EA Sports has revealed the statistics on how its official World Cup mode was played during the showpiece tournament in Russia.

According to the figures, more than one billion goals were scored across just over 406 million games played by fans during the tournament, which was won on Sunday by France.

A second World Cup for Les Bleus was also something to celebrate for the video games giant, which had used its in-game rating system to predict a French victory before the World Cup began.

The introduction of a fully licensed World Cup mode this year was the first time the Fifa video game series had made the event available as a free update to all current generation Fifa players.

In years gone by a separate game has been released to coincide with the start of the tournament.

EA’s stats showed that France were actually pipped to the in-game crown of most supported country by Brazil, who were the most popular team when it came to games played – racking up 170 million plays ahead of France, Argentina, Belgium and Portugal.

France versus Brazil was also revealed to be the most common final played out by users, with Germany against France the second most common.

But things had more of a South American flavour in the mobile version of Fifa 18, with Brazil versus Argentina named the most common World Cup final on that format.

