A fox has been rescued after getting its head stuck in a watering can.

A fox has been rescued after getting its head stuck in a watering can.

A member of the public called the Scottish SPCA after noticing the animal with its head stuck in the large green can in a garden at Ravenscraig Drive, Glasgow.

One of the charity’s rescue officers freed the fox, which ran off unharmed after being released on Wednesday morning. This little fox was very lucky to have been discovered as she would have perished otherwise Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue Officer Elizabeth Lindsay “This little fox was very lucky to have been discovered as she would have perished otherwise” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/fox-rescued-from-watering-can-36920431.html “This little fox was very lucky to have been discovered as she would have perished otherwise” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/fox-rescued-from-watering-can-36920431.html

It is thought the fox had been stuck since the early hours. Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue Officer Elizabeth Lindsay said: “The fox couldn’t see me coming so I was able to get the watering can off very quickly to limit the stress caused.

“Apart from being a little bit shaken up, she was unharmed and quickly became very active and wild as soon as she was free, which is a really good sign. “This little fox was very lucky to have been discovered as she would have perished otherwise.”

The Scottish SPCA urged people to keep their garden tidy to help protect wildlife. Ms Lindsay said: “Whilst these calls are quite unusual, calls regarding wildlife being stuck in nets, and other garden debris, is very common and sadly many animals don’t survive these encounters.

“Recently my colleague was called to a fox caught in anti weed fabric and the little guy had already lost part of his leg before she got there.

“It’s for this reason that we’re keen to encourage the public to keep their garden tidy as it could save an animal’s life.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Press Association