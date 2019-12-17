Fox found in wardrobe of woman’s second-floor flat

A fox has been released into the wild after a woman found it sleeping in the wardrobe of her second-floor flat.

A fox has been released into the wild after a woman found it sleeping in the wardrobe of her second-floor flat.

The RSPCA was sent into the home after being called by Dagenham resident Klodi Dabkiewicz.

Inspector Mitchell Smith said: “It was quite difficult to see him because he’d curled up in the back corner of a wardrobe behind some bags.

“I suspect he came into the block to escape the rain as it had been pouring outside, and somehow ended up on the second floor and in this flat!”

Ms Dabkiewicz said: “Inspector Smith was fantastic and I’m incredibly grateful to the RSPCA for coming to help.

“I’m a vegan and I absolutely love all animals so I was really pleased that this fox was OK and could be released.”

In December 2018, the RSPCA was called to a family home in Mitcham after a woman found a fox asleep on her microwave.

PA Media