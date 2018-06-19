A fox cub has been rescued by the RSPCA after becoming stuck in a wheel in London.

Fox cub freed after getting his head stuck in an old wheel

A resident of a block of flats in Leyton called the animal charity on Saturday after coming across the fox in the car park.

“This poor little fox cub was in a complete pickle,” said RSPCA inspector Kate Ford, who helped the little one out. “He had somehow managed to jam his head through the hole in an old car wheel and was stuck fast.”

(RSPCA/PA) As the fox continued to panic, Ford acted quickly to begin the process of freeing the cub. “I tried to ease his head back through the hole, but it just wouldn’t go,” she said.

Luckily, with the help of some cooking oil provided by the resident who had called the RSPCA, Ford was able to slip him out. “Happily, he was none the worse for his ordeal and soon ran off, hopefully to be reunited with his family,” she said.

If you see a cub in a similar predicament, the RSPCA recommends you do not try to free the animal yourself, but call their emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

Press Association