Formula One fans stunned by bronze statue of Ayrton Senna in racing position

Nearly 25 years after his death Ayrton Senna has been immortalised in bronze with a statue that has Formula One fans in awe.

The Brazilian three-time world champion was killed in a crash during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, and is remembered for the style in which he won, as well as the titles themselves.

But now fans of the sport can remember Senna as he was in the car, with a unique piece of sports art depicting his racing position while in the vehicle.

After we smashed it at @Autosport_Show in 2015 with our F1 man cave, I said I'd not be back until I could come up with a show stopper even more epic. Well... guess what?



Unveiling 9.45am Thurs on the F1 feature. Marking 25 years with @instayrtonsenna in 160kg of lifesize bronze. pic.twitter.com/iJdnRrHh2t — Paul Oz (@PaulOz) January 8, 2019

British portrait artist and sculptor Paul Oz is the man behind the sculpture, which was unveiled at the Autosport International show in Birmingham.

Oooft, that was a day, moving 160kg of bronze around for the first time! Massive thanks to @Autosport_Show for THE prime position of the whole show, center of the F1 display!! Sheet coming off 9.45 tomorrow morning for everyone who’s there. And yes, it’ll be ironed by then 😜 pic.twitter.com/DmiZv5iSsU — Paul Oz (@PaulOz) January 9, 2019

Made of 160kg of bronze, taking eight months to create and depicting Senna driving through Eau Rouge into Raidillon at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Oz’s work is a true piece of F1 art.

This absolutely stunning Senna statue was created by @PaulOz from 160kg of raw bronze, in the dynamic of Eau Rouge into Raidillon. You can see it in person at @Autosport_Show this weekend. 🤩👌 pic.twitter.com/XL4M8vJaxd — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 10, 2019

Oz modelled for the sculpture in racing gear due to being similar in stature to the great racer, and the effort has certainly paid off.

An artistic tribute to an artist in the car.

