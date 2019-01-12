News And Finally

Saturday 12 January 2019

Formula One fans stunned by bronze statue of Ayrton Senna in racing position

A majestic sight.

Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna looks into the distance at Silverstone (Sport and General/SandG and Barratts/EMPICS Sport)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Nearly 25 years after his death Ayrton Senna has been immortalised in bronze with a statue that has Formula One fans in awe.

The Brazilian three-time world champion was killed in a crash during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, and is remembered for the style in which he won, as well as the titles themselves.

But now fans of the sport can remember Senna as he was in the car, with a unique piece of sports art depicting his racing position while in the vehicle.

British portrait artist and sculptor Paul Oz is the man behind the sculpture, which was unveiled at the Autosport International show in Birmingham.

Made of 160kg of bronze, taking eight months to create and depicting Senna driving through Eau Rouge into Raidillon at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Oz’s work is a true piece of F1 art.

Oz modelled for the sculpture in racing gear due to being similar in stature to the great racer, and the effort has certainly paid off.

An artistic tribute to an artist in the car.

