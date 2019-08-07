Footballer’s stunning goal appears to turn lights out in village hall

A non-league footballer scored a quite astonishing goal when his long-range volley appeared to turn the lights out in the nearby village hall.

Jake Parker’s goal for 1874 Northwich against Winsford United in the Hallmark Security Premier League game “settled a lot of nervous energy”, according to a club spokesman, putting his side 3-1 up with 10 minutes remaining.

But eagle-eyed fans at the ninth-tier game would simultaneously have witnessed something else rather extraordinary, as the lights turned out in the Barnton Memorial Hall.

HE TURNED THE LIGHTS OUT



🚀💥💡🌚🔊 pic.twitter.com/SYyKYnop7e — 1874 Northwich (@1874Northwich) August 7, 2019

“He is capable of that,” the club spokesman said, referring to the volley.

“He’s started this season well and scored three goals in three games.

“It was only when Jake posted the footage on his own Twitter feed that people commented that the lights went out.

“The building isn’t actually our clubhouse, but the Barnton Memorial Hall that’s next door. They must have had a function on and it’s just bizarre how the light flicked off as Jake’s shot hit the underside of the bar.”

Northwich held on for a 3-1 win in just their second league game of the season – they didn’t have to wait long for an apparently magic moment.

PA Media