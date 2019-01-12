News And Finally

Saturday 12 January 2019

Football writer called Andy Murray receives mistaken messages of support

You got the wrong Andy, everyone…

Andy Murray is all smiles during the Rally For Bally event (John Walton/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

After Sir Andy Murray announced he will retire from tennis this year, the public poured forward with messages of support – but not all of them found their intended recipient.

That’s because the three-time major winner isn’t the only verified Andy Murray on Twitter, sharing a name with a sports writer at FourFourTwo magazine.

“I’m a football writer and keen to avoid early retirement, so it’s nice people care,” Murray tweeted after receiving messages intended for the former world number one.

The case of mistaken identity is nothing new to Murray, who has had to cope with mistaken correspondence due to his namesake’s two Wimbledon victories, US Open triumph, Olympic gold medals and more.

Still, at least Twitter got a few laughs from the situation.

Meanwhile, the tennis-playing Andy Murray got around to thanking people for their support with this lovely message on Instagram.

Do you think he ever gets messages about football articles? Probably not.

Press Association

