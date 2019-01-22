Football fans pick their favourite close-ups from Arsenal paintball picture

A photo of Arsenal players on a day out paintballing has caught the imagination of football fans who enjoyed the details in the picture.

Gunners coach Unai Emery shared the picture ahead of the team’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester United, with the caption: “Yesterday we started the week in a different way… Great #teambuilding… We are the @Arsenal!”

Yesterday we started the week in a different way... Great #teambuilding... We are the @Arsenal ! pic.twitter.com/ex5ORPwGuN — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) January 22, 2019

The photo was swiftly retweeted thousands of times, but the replies were perhaps the most entertaining, with social media users picking out some of their favourite details.

Here’s Arsenal star signing Lucas Torreira, whose dogged play in midfield would probably lend itself to a paintball skirmish or two.

But there’s only one Rambo in the Arsenal team, and that’s Aaron Ramsey.

Others couldn’t help noticing that Emery and Mesut Ozil were side by side, after the coach left the midfielder out of the starting XI on numerous occasions.

Tears in my eyes pic.twitter.com/jd07XBxVgQ — Kumar Shambulinga (@shambulingakum) January 22, 2019

Meanwhile certain pairings caught the eye, with Greek defensive duo Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Konstantinos Mavropanos enjoying their day out, as well as strike partners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

My defensive pairing 😍 pic.twitter.com/a3gLh4Cr4U — Panos Sparsis (@panos_sparsis) January 22, 2019

These two 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VoGkDnELtj — Gift of A Gunner. (@giftofagunner) January 22, 2019

Although perhaps the man with the toughest job of the day was chief photographer at the club, Stuart MacFarlane, who looked as though he took a bit of a pasting if his equipment is anything to go by.

Think I’ll stick to being a football photographer, taking pictures of paintball is far too painful 😖 pic.twitter.com/wqNEJElgJh — Stuart MacFarlane (@Stuart_PhotoAFC) January 22, 2019

Will Arsenal hit the target against United in the FA Cup?

Press Association