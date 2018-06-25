The World Cup is just 12 days old, but the loss of the early kick-off had many mourning the end of what is possibly the best bit of the tournament.

Football fans are mourning the loss of the early World Cup kick-off

Most of the first 11 World Cup days boasted three group games each which, for many, made for an even spread of football throughout, with those in Britain and Ireland for example getting a 1300 GMT kick-off, a 1600 kick-off and a 1900 kick-off most days.

And while the final round of group games sees four games take place each day, two of those kick off at 1500 and the other two do so at 1900. Last day of the early kick-offs at the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/TtyAAMQWVC — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) June 24, 2018 England’s 6-1 defeat of Panama was the final 1300 kick-off, with all knockout games set to take place at 1500 or 1900 and the final starting at 1600.

So while there’s plenty of football to come, there’ll be no more lunchtime football for those in Britain. 1pm kick offs pic.twitter.com/RfyhaGBLep — Dan Cooper (@DanCooper9) June 25, 2018 No more eating your lunch in front of Sweden v South Korea.

Monday morning and the realisation kicks in that there’s no more 1, 4 and 7pm kick-offs at the #WorldCup 🙁🙁 — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) June 25, 2018 No more Portugal v Morocco halfway through the day. 1pm kick offs have passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @ — Jordan (@Jorc94) June 25, 2018 And as for taking in Denmark v Australia at midday, you can forget about it.

Miss 1pm kick offs already. We're spoilt. — John Sheehan (@johnsportraits) June 25, 2018 With no more 1pm kick offs, today is the World Cup equivalent of 'the nights are drawing in' — Chris Holt (@HoltChris) June 25, 2018 However, it’s not all bad news. Pre-season is about to begin for some club sides, which means practice games aplenty, such as this Bracknell Town fixture scheduled for… 1300! Bracknell Town's first pre-season fixture next Saturday 30th June. 1pm KO to not clash with the two World Cup games.



1pm kick-offs aren't over for everyone x — steve (@mirkobolesan) June 25, 2018 All aboard the Bracknell Town bus.

Press Association