Footage shows gormless gnome grabber falling through garden fence

A suspected thief has been caught on camera falling through a fence after struggling to pick up a 2ft-high garden gnome.

Footage clearly shows the man being cut down to size by the gnome – losing his balance and careering into a nearby trellis – before stumbling away from the scene.

Northamptonshire Police released the footage on Tuesday – a fortnight after the garden ornament was stolen at about 4.45am from a property in Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering.

The red-hatted gnome was found destroyed outside a nearby block of flats.

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Press Association