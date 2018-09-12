News And Finally

Wednesday 12 September 2018

Flower that smells like a corpse set to bloom for the first time

The rare species is set to unleash its foul stench on a Canadian zoo.

The corpse flower is expected to bloom (Toronto Zoo, amedved/Getty)
By Tom Horton, Press Association

A flower that is more than a metre tall is set to come into bloom – and release the pungent smell of a corpse in the process.

The five-year-old plant, known as the corpse flower due to the unpleasant, strong smell it gives out when it blooms, is set to open up for the very first time.

Workers at Toronto Zoo in Canada, where the plant is being grown, have dubbed the plant Pablo Pe-ew Caso.

Pablo is ahead of schedule as typically the flower only blooms once it is roughly six to 10 years old, according to the zoo.

The rising temperature of the plant and its slowing growth rate have led workers at the zoo to predict it is set to bloom later this week, according to the zoo’s Twitter account.

When it eventually does bloom, the flower will rise to a temperature broadly equivalent to that of the human body.

