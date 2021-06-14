Floating Cornish choir surprise TV host presenting from G7 summit

A Cornish pasty with G7 written on it (PA)

A TV news presenter had to contend with an unusual distraction when a Cornish a capella group performed on a barge behind her during a live broadcast.

CNN International anchor Hala Gorani was hosting from Cornwall at the end of the G7 summit while the all-male choir sang metres away from her.

When youâre anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location. pic.twitter.com/jmm3eAnEDt — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 13, 2021

She posted a video of herself attempting to speak live with a reporter about a key vote in the Israeli parliament.

“When you’re anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location,” she tweeted.

And how it played out on live TVâ¦ pic.twitter.com/ttScjkDkpQ — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 14, 2021

Local group The Oggymen claimed responsibility for the surprise, though pointed out that they were in fact performing traditional Cornish folk songs.

They replied: “Ooops! Our bad! Many apologies Hala from all The Oggymen!”

The singers said they had actually been singing in the spot for 90 minutes before the clip was filmed, and said they were performing on the pontoon all day to raise money for local children facing poverty.