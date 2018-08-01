A group of five-year-olds found themselves battling a rather tough opposition when they engaged in a tug of war with the Met Police.

Five-year-olds playing tug of war with the police is the cutest thing ever

The Met Task Force were conducting security patrols in Greenwich, London, when they chanced upon children playing in the park.

SW TSG U5.1 we’re conducting security patrols in @MPSGreenwich when they were faced with their ultimate challenge... A tug of war against thirty 5 year olds (and lost) Well done kids !! pic.twitter.com/NramnBmGD9 — MetTaskforce (@MetTaskforce) August 1, 2018

Soon a tug of war ensured between 30 children and the officers.

And the five-year-olds triumphed.

But of course, there were no hard feelings on the officers’ part and they happily posed for a post-match photo with the team who beat them.

And the internet is loving their community spirit.

THAT is great community engagement! Winner gets a box of Crayola right? — Cann Hall Police (@MPSCannHall) August 1, 2018

OMG the most sweetest thing i watch today 😂 — Zee Summer (@ZXee) August 1, 2018

Well done the kids. Good community engagement on the part of yourselves MP.👍 — Londonlad59 (@matureuser) August 1, 2018

