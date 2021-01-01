First-footer little Isabelle makes 2021 special for ‘delighted’ parents

Baby Isabelle was born at 12.54am on New Year’s Day (NHS Lothian/PA)

A couple in Edinburgh welcomed 2021 along with a new arrival after their baby daughter was one of the first to be born in Scotland on New Year’s Day.

Isabelle Ailsa Paton was born in Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 12.54am.

The celebrated first-footer for parents Jennifer and Richard Paton, aged 32 and 33, from Ratho, Edinburgh, weighed 6lb 8.5oz.

Her father said: “Absolutely delighted with our little Isabelle. Couldn’t ask for a better start to 2021.

“We are very grateful for all the amazing staff in the Royal Infirmary, they were fantastic.”

Elsewhere, Lauren Docherty, 27, gave birth to the first baby to be born in Glasgow on New Year’s Day.

Finn was born at 1.58am at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital weighing 8lb 3oz, the same as his big brother Logan – now 18 months old – weighed at birth.

Ms Docherty and her partner Brad Girvan, 28, live in the west side of the city.

Meanwhile, Ivy was among the New Year arrivals at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Jade Burns and Billy McKnight from Carronshore, Falkirk, welcomed her into the world at 6.18am, weighing 7lb 15oz.

