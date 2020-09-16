Firefighters rescue frog stuck in drain cover

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was asked to assist with specialist cutting equipment to free the frog (RSPCA/PA)

A frog stuck in a drain cover has been rescued by firefighters.

The unhoppy amphibian was found by a concerned passerby in Wirral, Merseyside.

RSPCA inspector Leanne Cragg, who was called out to Howell Drive in Greasby last Tuesday, said: “A woman found the frog with his nose poking out of the drain at the side of her house. But she became concerned when he tried to push his way through the gap and got himself stuck.

“When I arrived, his whole body was wedged tight with his back legs stuck in the drain.

“I’ve heard of toad-in-the-hole – but this is my first frog-in-a-drain!”

When she was unable to help, Ms Cragg contacted Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and asked them to assist with specialist cutting equipment.

She said: “I don’t think the fire service could believe it when I turned up at the station with a frog stuck in a drain in a bucket!

“The crew at Saughall Massie were brilliant and very helpful. They didn’t even laugh at me!”

The fortunate frog escaped uninjured after the crew used an electric saw to cut the cover and has since been released into a pond.

