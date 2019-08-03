Firefighters rescue a raccoon stuck in a sewer grate in Massachusetts

A raccoon was rescued by a fire department in Massachusetts after getting its head stuck in a sewer grate on Thursday.

Newton Fire Department reported that the animal had been found with its head sticking out of one of the grate’s holes, and that it took around two hours to free the animal.

Posting photos of the raccoon being rescued, the fire department said: “We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon today with help from Waltham’s Animal Control. He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!”

pic.twitter.com/q7CYEQCCWZ — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 1, 2019

The fire department updated followers on Saturday, saying: “We are happy to report to the world media; the raccoon is doing well.”

After being sent to Waltham Animal Control’s centre for observation, the raccoon was released into the wild on Friday.

“We rescue citizens both big and small,” Newton Fire Department said.

PA Media