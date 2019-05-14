Firefighters helped a cat escape from a tree in an unusually dramatic take on the old cliche.

Firefighters dramatically rescue cat as it leaps from tall tree

Crowds gathered to watch as firefighters in Porterville, California, worked to save the mog.

The cat eventually jumped down and landed on a sheet they were holding, before quickly running off.

In a Facebook post, Porterville Fire Department wrote: “Contrary to popular belief, rescuing cats from trees is not a common occurrence for firefighters, since most will eventually come down on their own.

“But occasionally we must intervene, as is the case with this little guy.”

