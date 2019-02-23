Firefighters came to the rescue when a dog and a tortoise got wedged together down a hole.

Firefighters called as man, dog and tortoise all get stuck in hole

Crews were sent out when they received a report of a man and a dog who had fallen into a hole in San Bernardino, California.

FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE DOG AND TORTOISE FROM TUNNEL Last Wednesday #SBCoFD #firefighters responded to reports of a dog and... Posted by San Bernardino County Fire on Friday, February 22, 2019

By the time they arrived at the address, the man had already escaped from what turned out to be a tunnel that had been dug by the family’s pet 70lb tortoise Godzilla.

The tortoise had become wedged in the hole alongside the family dog – a German shepherd called Taylor.

A family’s dog gets trapped in a deep tunnel with the other family pet, Godzilla, an 80 lb. sulcata tortoise! @SBCOUNTYFIRE comes to the rescue. I enjoyed telling this story. Will post the link after it airs tonight at 11p @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/NWCxwEzMjo — Hetty Chang (@HettyNBCLA) February 23, 2019

Rescuers dug as much dirt as they could from around the animals, then placed lettuce in front of Godzilla in an attempt to get the tortoise to move.

According to the fire department, they managed to “un-wedge” the animals in about 10 minutes. Neither was hurt.

Press Association