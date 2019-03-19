Firefighters accuse Fireman Sam and Peppa Pig of sexism

Children’s TV shows Fireman Sam and Peppa Pig have been accused of sexism amid a passionate debate online.

The London Fire Brigade criticised Peppa Pig for using the term “fireman” instead of “firefighter” in an episode called The Fire Engine.

Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years. You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters. Join our #Firefightingsexism campaign https://t.co/IRjLtqolEl — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 17, 2019

“Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years,” it tweeted.

“You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters.”

According to Government statistics, 5.2% of firefighters in England were women in 2017.

Piers Morgan scoffed at the suggestion that Fireman Sam, which first hit UK television screens in 1987, was also culpable after it came under similar scrutiny for its use of gendered language.

If women are being 'put off' joining the fire service because Fireman Sam - A CARTOON CHARACTER - supposedly 'perpetuates male stereotypes' then can I politely suggest these women probably don't have what it takes to fight fires. pic.twitter.com/YEZXZtDQ0J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2019

The TV presenter tweeted: “If women are being ‘put off’ joining the fire service because Fireman Sam – A CARTOON CHARACTER – supposedly ‘perpetuates male stereotypes’ then can I politely suggest these women probably don’t have what it takes to fight fires.”

Championing their #FirefightingSexism campaign, the London Fire Brigade responded by saying that young girls “think they can’t be firefighters because children’s TV continues to use outdated language”.

“If you respect our work, then get our name right,” the brigade tweeted.

After one Twitter user pointed to character Firefighter Penny Morris in response to the fire service’s criticism of Fireman Sam, London Fire Brigade said her involvement is “completely devalued” by the show’s name.

Sadly Penny’s involvement in the show is completely devalued by the constant use of the outdated term fireman in the catchy theme tune, title and on all merchandise. Language matters #FirefightingSexism https://t.co/ZC55Ujq0FX — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 18, 2019

“Sadly Penny’s involvement in the show is completely devalued by the constant use of the outdated term fireman in the catchy theme tune, title and on all merchandise,” the fire brigade tweeted.

“Language matters.”

The debate continued on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, with Morgan sarcastically telling viewers: “Postman Pat – he can’t be a postman any more. What is he, a postperson? Postperson Patricia?

“And you can’t have a black and white cat because that’s racist.”

This programme is not sexist... it’s Fireman Sam next we will be talking about postman pat and bob the builder😂😂 these people are ridiculous @GMB @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/QP4Dn29ePR — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) March 19, 2019

Southampton footballer Charlie Austin agreed with Morgan’s view, tweeting: “This programme is not sexist… it’s Fireman Sam next we will be talking about postman pat and bob the builder.”

Meanwhile Celebrity Big Brother star Casey Batchelor described the idea that Fireman Sam is sexist as “ridiculous”.

What am I watching here on @GMB ‘Fireman Sam is sexist’ ???? Really! This is all becoming so ridiculous??!! It’s a cartoon character! Just let it be!🤦🏻‍♀️ — Casey Batchelor (@CaseyBatchelor) March 19, 2019

However West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue firefighter Dave Walton said he “fundamentally disagrees” with criticism from people such as Morgan.

Whilst I fundamentally disagree with your point @piersmorgan , I also think that you are MISSING the point. The show is aimed at CHILDREN, specifically at a time of life when they are clearly influenced by what they see on TV. That’s where we can make a difference for the future https://t.co/riSE3GyM00 — Dave Walton (@WYFRSDaveWalton) March 18, 2019

He tweeted: “The show is aimed at CHILDREN, specifically at a time of life when they are clearly influenced by what they see on TV.

“That’s where we can make a difference for the future.”

Earlier this week, London Fire Brigade commended the release of a new firefighter Barbie, wearing the service’s uniform.

She's been toying around with different careers but for her 60th anniversary she's smashed another glass [plastic?] ceiling by becoming Barbie the firefighter! AND she's donning our gold kit too. Great to have her #FirefightingSexism support #ThisGirlCan pic.twitter.com/nubqQlOslM — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 15, 2019

It tweeted: “She’s been toying around with different careers but for her 60th anniversary she’s smashed another glass [plastic?] ceiling by becoming Barbie the firefighter! AND she’s donning our gold kit too.

“Great to have her #FirefightingSexism support #ThisGirlCan.”

Press Association