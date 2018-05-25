Fire crews rescue second sheep from bridge in week

A “very curious and brave” flock of sheep is keeping firefighters busy, with two animals rescued from the same 20ft high bridge within a week.

The first sheep got into a baa-d situation on Sunday when it got stuck on a ledge under a road bridge, and RSPCA officers said ca-lamb-ity struck again on Thursday when a second animal did the same.

On both occasions firefighters were called to the bridge over the River Ouse at Stowbridge near King’s Lynn, Norfolk.

A boat and a raft was used to reach the first sheep as the tide came in on Sunday, and it was encouraged into the water where it swam safely to the riverbank while being monitored. Thursday’s sheep was reached from the top of the bridge and ushered along the ledge to the riverbank.

RSPCA inspector Jon Knight said it was a “real case of déjà vu” when he was called to his second sheep rescue at the same bridge in a week.

“It’s very unusual that just four days after rescuing one sheep, we were called out to rescue a second on the very same bridge,” he said. “It must be a very curious and brave flock!” He praised the fire service for helping and said he would investigate if steps could be taken to “keep these woolly wanderers in check”.

Press Association