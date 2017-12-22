Fiona the hippo is celebrating her first Christmas the right way
All the food.
Fiona the hippo won fans around the world when she was born prematurely in January this year.
The Cincinnati Zoo resident’s first birthday is coming up, but before then is her first Christmas. And the evidence suggests she’s excited about it.
The zoo got Fiona a giant box that she was clearly very intrigued by, before getting down to the real business of Christmas: the food.
It’s so good to see Fiona doing Christmas correctly.
The Nile hippo weighed just 29 pounds when she was born, half the weight of a normal new-born hippo, after being born two weeks early.
She’s proved incredibly popular with fans across social media, and even has a book coming out detailing her survival story in 2019.
You can never have too much Fiona.
Press Association