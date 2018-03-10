Fiona the famous hippo was asked out on Twitter by a fellow hippo and it’s adorable

Fiona the hippo, aged one, won the internet’s heart in 2017 thanks to her charm and spirit, but now it seems she’s won the heart of a fellow hippo too.

