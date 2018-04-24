Runners are pledging to complete Matt Campbell’s last 3.7 London marathon miles, after the 29-year-old MasterChef star died in Sunday’s race.

Runners are pledging to complete Matt Campbell’s last 3.7 London marathon miles, after the 29-year-old MasterChef star died in Sunday’s race.

#FinishForMatt: Marathon runners take on final 3.7 miles in memory of the late Matt Campbell

A public Facebook group called Finish For Matt has been set up to unite marathon participants and members of the running community under the cause.

It comes after Campbell, a semi-finalist in MasterChef: The Professionals in 2017, collapsed and died 22.5 miles into the Virgin Money London Marathon. 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon Matt Dorber, who launched the page, called on Sunday’s marathon runners to take part in the “small gesture of solidarity…to ‘finish’ the run for Matt”.

Members of the group are also encouraged to donate a £5 entry fee to Campbell’s JustGiving page, which he set up to raise funds for youth charity Brathay Trust – who he was running for. The page had raised more than £105,000 as of Tuesday afternoon – over 40 times Campbell’s original target of £2,500.

Around 3,000 people have joined the group since it was launched on Monday. Dorber added: “It may be in London, Somerset, Manchester – wherever you are – but if as many people can do a 3.7m run on (runners’ social network) Strava on Saturday, and give a £5 ‘entry fee’ to Matt’s justgiving page, I think that’d be a nice gesture from us as a group.”

MasterChef Judges Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing, along with food critic Jay Rayner, paid tribute to the “great talent” soon after he passed away.

It’s scant comfort but some none the less that the justgiving page in memory of chef Matt Campbell has now raised over £100,000. https://t.co/ddtm7fcgky — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 24, 2018 It is with huge sadness that I received the news of Matt Campbell's untimely death earlier today. He was a talented, innovative and driven chef with a bright future ahead of him. My thoughts are with his friends & family at this tragic time. — Marcus Wareing (@marcuswareing) April 23, 2018 Rest In Love @mCampbellCHEF I am honoured to have met such a great talent and see this star shine. pic.twitter.com/kAsHnZRjkb — Monica GALETTI (@MGaletti01) April 23, 2018

Press Association