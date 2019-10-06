FilthyPieceOfToeRag trends after woman’s Boris Johnson outburst

A woman in Boris Johnson’s constituency has gone viral after labelling the Prime Minister a “filthy piece of toerag”.

Approached by Sky News presenter Sophie Ridge in Uxbridge, west London, it took just one mention of Mr Johnson’s name to rile the member of the public.

“Don’t you ever mention that name in front of me, that filthy piece of toerag,” the woman said.

The clip has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, while #FilthyPieceOfToerag trended in the UK with thousands of reactions.

One of those reactions came from Labour MP David Lammy, who tweeted: “This constituent in Uxbridge sees right through Boris Johnson.”

Comedian and writer David Schneider meanwhile tweeted: “‘Filthy piece of toe-rag’ is the new ‘Please leave my town’.”

The hashtag #PleaseLeaveMyTown became the top Twitter trend in the UK in September after a man in Yorkshire shook the Prime Minister’s hand and said: “Please leave my town.”

