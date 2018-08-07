Fifa 19: The Journey star Alex Hunter is heading for Real Madrid

Fifa 19 will see Alex Hunter arrive at 13-time European champions Real Madrid in The Journey, the game’s story mode.

The game, which is out in September, first introduced The Journey as a new character-driven career mode in 2016, and developer EA Sports has confirmed the finale of the story will see Hunter chase Champions League glory with the Spanish club.

Real Madrid even got involved in the reveal, posting the trailer to their official Twitter account as though it was a new signing.

The video was also one of the first looks at Real’s new red third kit for the upcoming season, and included appearances from current players Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal.

The Journey sees players take on the role of Hunter, making life and footballing decisions that directly affect his career on and off the pitch – with current players having previously consulted with the game’s developers to help add realism to the events that unfold.

The likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli make cameo appearances in the game.

Previous chapters in the story have seen Hunter move to the US to play for LA Galaxy, as well as in the Premier League, Championship and in continental Europe – based on a player’s choices.

The move to Madrid and focus on the Champions League comes as the Fifa series has gained the official license for the Champions League for the first time.

Press Association